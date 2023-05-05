The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance

Shares of TYTMF opened at $12.27 on Monday.

