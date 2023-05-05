The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance
Shares of TYTMF opened at $12.27 on Monday.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.