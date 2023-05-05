The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,683 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Home Depot worth $947,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.78. 1,523,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $291.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

