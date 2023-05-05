The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,314. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.