The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,339 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

