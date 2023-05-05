Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Check by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

