Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0309

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $308.87 million and $7.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.72 or 0.99983862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,652,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03107415 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,525,571.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

