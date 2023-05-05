Threshold (T) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $318.97 million and $9.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,533.13 or 1.00026929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,652,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03107415 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,525,571.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

