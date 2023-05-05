Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of THRY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 179,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.