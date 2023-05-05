Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of THRY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 179,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

About Thryv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.