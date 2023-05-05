Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.0038 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $690,988.77 and $46,117.32 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0051839 USD and is up 29.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $106,960.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

