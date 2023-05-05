Tilray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 64,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 38,045 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 18,548,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,394. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.