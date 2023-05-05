Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.5% yr/yr to $4.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 536,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,275. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America raised Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 482,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

