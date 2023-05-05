Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.5% yr/yr to $4.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 536,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,275. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

