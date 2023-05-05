TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 464,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $763.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 56.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TimkenSteel

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

