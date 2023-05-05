Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 90,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,276. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tiptree by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

