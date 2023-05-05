Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.24 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.19 billion and approximately $10.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00007136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09475905 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,386,370.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

