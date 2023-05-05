Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIH. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE TIH opened at C$105.34 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$115.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

