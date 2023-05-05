TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given “Maintains” Rating at 22nd Century Group

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at 22nd Century Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Up 3.4 %

TowneBank stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 153,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 148,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 303,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.