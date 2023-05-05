Tracy D. Daw Sells 3,004 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.35 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Funko by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Funko by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.