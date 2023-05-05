Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

