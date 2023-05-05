Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.43 billion-$17.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.81. 1,705,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 622,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

