Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $79,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

TT opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

