Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.25% of Travel + Leisure worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

