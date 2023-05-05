Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $1,000,400.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 871,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,739.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

