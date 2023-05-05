Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $315.20. The company has a market cap of $510.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

