Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

