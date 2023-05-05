Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $926,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

