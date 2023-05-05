Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

