Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 199,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,258 shares of company stock worth $445,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

