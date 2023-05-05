Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.70%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

