Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $366.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

