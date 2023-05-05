Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

