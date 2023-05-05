Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

TRMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after buying an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

