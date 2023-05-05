Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Stride by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $41.30. 89,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

