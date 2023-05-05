Triodos Investment Management BV Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Badger Meter makes up 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.56% of Badger Meter worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,451. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

