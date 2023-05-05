Triodos Investment Management BV Has $45.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 6.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 610,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

