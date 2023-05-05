Triodos Investment Management BV Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.01 on Friday, reaching $340.84. The stock had a trading volume of 440,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,268. The company has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

