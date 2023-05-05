Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $105.64. 5,294,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,655,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

