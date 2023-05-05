Truist Financial Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 6,925,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

