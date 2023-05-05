Truist Financial Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $440.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $395.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.40.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

