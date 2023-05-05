Truist Financial Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $275.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $221.74 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.