Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.29

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.29 and traded as low as $58.99. Truxton shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1,013 shares changing hands.

Truxton Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.67.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

