Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.80

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 289963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.51 price objective on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$380.12 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.12.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ( CVE:TUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

