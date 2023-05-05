Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

