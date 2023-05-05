Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of UDMY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,328,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,328,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $79,133.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,845.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Udemy by 83.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Udemy by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Udemy by 39.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Udemy by 175.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

