UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

UFP Industries stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. UFP Industries has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

