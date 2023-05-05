UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Up 4.2%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.25. 52,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 19,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

UGE International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

