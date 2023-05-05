Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,638. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

