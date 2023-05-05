Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

