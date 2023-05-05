Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.75. 771,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

