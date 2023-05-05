United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

USM stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 752,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. United States Cellular has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.