United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
United States Cellular Stock Performance
USM stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 752,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. United States Cellular has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
